Home > Latest News > OpenAI Could Offer To Buy Google Chrome

OpenAI Could Offer To Buy Google Chrome

By | 23 Apr 2025

ChatGPT owner OpenAI has expressed interest in buying Google Chrome if Alphabet were asked to divest it.

The offer came this week at an antitrust hearing into the monopoly that the widely used web browser apparently enjoys in the technology industry.

A court trial in a Washington District Court launched by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) is looking at whether to force the sale of the Chrome browser and its search engine capability.

It’s also looking at fining Google possibly billions of dollars over its breach of antitrust regulation.

OpenAI’s desire to own Chrome and Google’s search engine stems from ChatGPT using search around 80% of the time to answer user questions.

ChatGPT head of product Nick Turley told the court that while ChatGPT was an advanced AI tool, it was years away from having its own search technology to deal with basic queries, The New York Post reported.

OpenAI requested access to Google’s API in July 2024, but its request had been declined. “We have no partnership with Google today,” Mr Turley told the court.

He said the DOJ’s request to make Google share search data was one way of addressing anti-competition concerns.

Those concerns include agreements with Apple, Samsung and Mozilla for Google’s search engine to be installed and selected by default.

Google also faces claims that its search monopoly gives it an advantage in the AI market.

US District Judge Amit Mehta is presiding in the case which is expected to go for around three weeks.

It’s been reported that the judge may target the Apple and Samsung deals as remedies to initially address antitrust concerns.

In a blog post published this week, Google Vice President, Regulatory Affairs Lee-Anne Mulholland says the DOJ’s “sweeping remedy” would harm America’s economy.

“We have long said that we disagree with the court’s decision in the case and will appeal. But first the court must decide what remedies best address its liability decision.

“At trial we will show how DOJ’s unprecedented proposals go miles beyond the court’s decision, and would hurt America’s consumers, economy, and technological leadership.

“People use Google because they want to, not because they have to.

“DOJ’s proposal would force browsers and phones to default to search services like Microsoft’s Bing, making it harder for you to access Google,” Ms Mulholland said.



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
, , , ,
You may also like
Google Forks Out ‘Enormous’ Sums to Samsung to Preload Gemini AI App
Apple Hit With Embarrassing AI Backdown
Review: Google Pixel 9a Has Stunning Display At Serious Value
Google Shares Drop as $10 Billion UK Antitrust Lawsuit Alleges Abusive Ad Practices
Google to Phase Out Local Domains Like Google.com.au
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: Intel To Slash 20% Of Workforce As They Struggle To Compete
Latest News
/
April 23, 2025
/
Max Cracks Down on Password Sharing With Extra Member Fee
Latest News
/
April 23, 2025
/
Retail Boss Warns That Tariffs Will Lead To Cheaper Prices
Latest News
/
April 23, 2025
/
Nintendo Targets Discord in Hunt for Pokémon ‘TeraLeak’ Leaker
Latest News
/
April 23, 2025
/
Aussie Broadband To Launch Aggressive Mobile Plans
Latest News
/
April 23, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: Intel To Slash 20% Of Workforce As They Struggle To Compete
Latest News
/
April 23, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Struggling US processor Company Intel is set to slash staff numbers by a record 20% with Australia tipped to be...
Read More