Home > Latest News > OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Vows To Build AI Hardware

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Vows To Build AI Hardware

By | 4 Feb 2025

OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman has vowed to build artificial intelligence-specific hardware to complement the company’s already massive achievements in generative AI software development.

His statement comes just two weeks after US President Donald Trump announced the formation of the Stargate venture comprising Open AI, Oracle and Japan’s Softbank Group.

The three company CEOs were present at the venture’s announcement which took place a day after Trump’s inauguration. They agreed to initially invest US$100bn to develop AI infrastructure and made a longer-term commitment for a US$500bn investment.

The Stargate venture is a key pillar in the USA’s quest to develop new-age technology to head off the technological challenge presented by China. Development must take place within the US.

Nikkei Asia reports that Altman wants to recruit Apple’s former chief design officer Jony Ive to the project. It says Altman is visiting Japan and has arranged to meet with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

“It feels to me like AI is a big enough shift in how we can interact with computers that there ought to be a new kind of hardware,” Altman told the publication.

Japan is key to the venture, given that Southbank Group, a multinational investment holding company, will be the project’s key financier.

It is especially ambitious given the main AI-related hardware developed in the US so far comes from outside the Stargate venture by the likes of Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple and Amazon.

Altman is making use of Softbank’s key involvement by going on a recruiting spree within Japan.

The Stargate venture follows a visit by Softbank Group CEO Masayoshi Son to Trump on December 16 last year.

Datacentre Dynamics reported that Son had already announced plans to invest $100 billion in the US at that meeting held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Trump said the investment would “ensure that artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, and other industries of tomorrow are built created, and grown right here in the USA,” the publication reported.

It said Son previously announced a US$50bn SoftBank investment in the US when Trump first ran for president in 2016.



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
, , ,
You may also like
Scud Missile Fired At US AI Ambitions Big Tech Stocks Tumble
ChatGPT Back Online After Early Morning Outages
Microsoft Expands Copilot AI To OneDrive
AI’s Poor Diet Of Bad Data Could Lead To “Model Collapse”
Reddit CEO Wants Tech Companies To Pay For Scraping Its Data
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple iPhones Dominate Handset Sales
Latest News
/
February 4, 2025
/
Microsoft To Remove Free VPN Feature From Office 365
Latest News
/
February 4, 2025
/
Google Set To Appeal The Epic Games Court Ruling
Latest News
/
February 4, 2025
/
Microsoft Takes Another Game Over To PlayStation
Latest News
/
February 4, 2025
/
Seoul High Court Acquits Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong
Latest News
/
February 4, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple iPhones Dominate Handset Sales
Latest News
/
February 4, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
The dominance of Apple iPhones has yet again been confirmed with the Cupertino tech icon shipping 7 of the 10...
Read More