HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Online Services For Nintendo 3DS & Wii U Shutting Down

Online Services For Nintendo 3DS & Wii U Shutting Down

By | 5 Oct 2023

Nintendo have confirmed it will be widely shutting down online services for Nintendo 3DS, and Wii U in April next year, just over a year after it discontinued Nintendo eShop for these devices.

This deactivation was revealed on X (formerly Twitter) and Nintendo’s support site.

“In early April 2024, online play and other functionality that uses online communication will end for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. This also includes online co-operative play, internet rankings, and data distribution. We will announce a specific end date and time at a later date. Please note that if an event occurs that would make it difficult to continue online services for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software, we may have to discontinue services earlier than planned. We sincerely thank players for using the online services of Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software over a long period of time and apologize for any inconvenience.”

This means that after April 2024, users won’t be able to use any online features in games such as 3DS Pokémon or Super Smash Bros. for 3DS and Wii U.

Nintendo have said that individuals will still be able to play games offline and redownload updates from the eShop. Pokémon Bank will stay unaffected, however, SpotPass support and other online-focused applications such as, Nintendo Badge Arcade will stop working.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Nintendo Welcomes Password-less Sign-Ins
Massive Leak Reveals New Xbox & Microsoft Exec’s Desire To Aquire Nintendo
Activision Execs Knew About The New Nintendo Switch Last Year
Did Nintendo Just Reveal Switch 2 Prototypes At Gamescom?
Pokémon Sleep Game Reaches 10 Million Downloads
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

ACCC Urges Consumers To Safely Use & Store Lithium-ion Batteries To Avoid Deadly Fires
Latest News
/
October 5, 2023
/
Google Planning Update To Kill Gmail Spam
Latest News
/
October 5, 2023
/
Big Audio Brands Using Melbourne Hi Fi Show To Launch New Products
Latest News
/
October 5, 2023
/
Samsung Announces New Galaxy SmartTag 2
Latest News
/
October 5, 2023
/
Will iOS 17.0.3 Combat iPhone 15 Overheating Problem?
Latest News
/
October 5, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

ACCC Urges Consumers To Safely Use & Store Lithium-ion Batteries To Avoid Deadly Fires
Latest News
/
October 5, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Less than 24 hours after 70 backpackers fled a fire in a Sydney hostel sparked by a lithium battery, the...
Read More