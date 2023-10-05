Nintendo have confirmed it will be widely shutting down online services for Nintendo 3DS, and Wii U in April next year, just over a year after it discontinued Nintendo eShop for these devices.

This deactivation was revealed on X (formerly Twitter) and Nintendo’s support site.

“In early April 2024, online play and other functionality that uses online communication will end for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. This also includes online co-operative play, internet rankings, and data distribution. We will announce a specific end date and time at a later date. Please note that if an event occurs that would make it difficult to continue online services for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software, we may have to discontinue services earlier than planned. We sincerely thank players for using the online services of Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software over a long period of time and apologize for any inconvenience.”

This means that after April 2024, users won’t be able to use any online features in games such as 3DS Pokémon or Super Smash Bros. for 3DS and Wii U.

Nintendo have said that individuals will still be able to play games offline and redownload updates from the eShop. Pokémon Bank will stay unaffected, however, SpotPass support and other online-focused applications such as, Nintendo Badge Arcade will stop working.