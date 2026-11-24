Onkyo is making a return to the dedicated headphone amplifier market with the introduction of the HA-70 Premium Hi-Fi Headphone Amplifier. The new launch is a compact desktop device that features dual ESS SABRE DACs, fully balanced circuitry and support for high-resolution audio up to 768kHz.

Unveiled as part of the company’s 80th anniversary celebrations, the HA-70 marks Onkyo’s return to the category after more than a decade. Its previous products included the portable DAC-HA200 in 2014 and DAC-HA300 back in 2015.

The new model is a dedicated desktop audio solution, rather than having to rely on the headphone output of a computer, smartphone or conventional amplifier.

At the heart of the HA-70 are two ESS ES9039Q2M SABRE digital-to-analogue converters, with a dedicated DAC and amplifier stage for each audio channel. Onkyo has adopted a fully balanced signal architecture. According to the company, this helps improve channel separation while also reducing unwanted noise and distortion.

The digital processing section uses an XMOS XU316 USB audio interface, supporting PCM playback up to 32-bit/768kHz and DSD256 through DoP (DSD over PCM). This should make it suitable for listeners with hefty high-res music libraries as well as those using compatible desktop audio playback systems.

Headphone compatibility is another important feature. The HA-70 offers three selectable gain settings designed to accommodate different headphone types and sensitivities.

Ultra Low Gain is intended for sensitive in-ear monitors (IEMs), Low Gain caters to lower-impedance headphones, while High Gain is designed for more demanding models with impedances reaching up to 600 ohms.

This flexibility could make the HA-70 appealing to enthusiasts who own multiple headphones and want a single amplifier capable of handling different models.

Connectivity includes USB-C, optical and coaxial digital inputs, as well as RCA connections and balanced XLR outputs. This allows the HA-70 to function as more than a dedicated headphone amplifier, potentially serving as the DAC and audio hub for a desktop Hi-Fi setup or powered speakers.

The electronics are housed in an aluminium chassis measuring 180 x 141 x 46mm, so the unit has a relatively small footprint for a dedicated Hi-Fi component. Its compact dimensions should make it suitable for desktop listening environments where space is limited.

However, Onkyo has yet to publish some important technical details, including a complete set of amplifier output specifications.

Competition will also be tough. The HA-70 enters a crowded market that includes products from FiiO, JDS Labs and Schiit Audio. Several competing models offer features such as wireless connectivity, streaming capabilities and extensive equalisation options.

In the US, the HA-70 is scheduled to arrive in spring 2027 with an RRP of US$650 (around A$1000). Official Australian pricing and availability have not yet been announced.