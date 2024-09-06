Onkyo’s latest model in the premium RZ Series lineup, the Onkyo TX-RZ30 Channel A/V Receiver, will be available in October.

As with all RZ models, the TX-RZ30 includes Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, Dirac Live Room Correction, Dolby Atmos 3D Sound, THX Certification, Klipsch Optimize Mode and is IMAX Enhanced.

“Thanks to its unique analog circuitry and high-end amplifier technology, this 9.2-channel, 100 watt-per-channel Smart AV Receiver delivers immersive sound with soaring highs and deeper bass … “ says Onkyo.

The manufacturer says the TX-RZ30 A/V Receiver offers Class A/B amplification, HDMI 2.1a, 8K/4K Ultra HD resolution and 40Gbps transfer speeds, “allowing users to experience full bandwidth functionality for fastest refresh to keep up with the newest gaming consoles”.

The custom low-noise power transformers and smoothing capacitors mean the TX-RZ30 hits “rumbling lows (5 Hz) and stunning highs (100 kHz) for an expansive audio experience … while Dirac Live Room Correction Full Bandwidth refines the best sound for your individual room layout”.

Optional user upgrades are available for Dirac Live Bass Control, which Onkyo says uses machine learning and AI to determine ideal settings for any room layout.

The TX-RZ30 includes popular streaming apps for playback of digital content through all 9.2 channels, and works with smart home assistants like Hey Google and Siri.

“Additionally, Roon Tested, Google Cast built-in, AirPlay2, Spotify, Amazon Music HD, Tidal, Deezer, Pandora and Tunein puts users’ entire high resolution music libraries at their fingertips,” Onkyo says.

The Onkyo TX-RZ30 will have a suggested retail price of $US1,199 (A$1,780) will be available at onkyo.com and authorised retailers.