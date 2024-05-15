Premium Audio Company (PAC) owned brands Onkyo and Integra have announced new stereo features, that combine traditional hi-fi basics with modern features like digital connectivity and built-in streaming.

Both models will begin to ship to consumers from the end of May.

The Onkyo TX-8470 sports traditional receiver is expected to retail for U$799 (approx. A$1,206), while the Integra DTM-7.4 is expected to retail for U$900 (approx. A$1,358).

Both of these receivers incorporate a high-current Class G amplifier, which has been claimed to deliver 100W per channel into 8ohms.

Additionally, it’s said to feature an isolated circuit board with a selectable moving magnet (MM) / moving coil (MC) phono input.

There’s also onboard streaming compatible with Sonos, offering access to Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal, Deezer, TuneIn Radio, and Pandora. It also has support for built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay.

Both models are also Roon Ready certified which means they are compatible with the subscription-based music management software, and include an AM/FM tuner, which is becoming rarer and rarer.

Streaming is possible via Bluetooth or voice control through Google and Apple voice assistants.

Other features include an AKM Premium 32bit / 768kHz digital-to-analogue converter (DAC), which can support high-resolution streaming, a custom transformer, and audio-grade low-impedance capacitors.

Both the Onkyo and Integra stereo receivers also have a large volume control visible on the front panel, and dials for selecting inputs or adjusting treble, bass, and balance.

In addition, both also come equipped with a range of connections, including four HDMI inputs, and one HDMI output (all ARC-enabled) supporting 8K up to 40Gbps.

There’s also one coaxial and two optical digital inputs, two USB inputs, three analogue RCA inputs, gold-plated speaker terminals, a subwoofer output, and a Zone 2 pre-out.

There are additional connection options available on the Integra DTM-7.4 receiver, including main and subwoofer pre-outs, as well as a range of custom installation (CI) features. These include IP control, web setup, an RS-232 port, an IR in/out, two 12V trigger outputs, and an onboard diagnostics tool kit.

The Integra receiver is compatible with Luxul Pro Watch, VPN, and other monitoring platforms, and has remote diagnostics and control for C4, Creston, OvrC (cloud management), and Domotz.

Premium Audio Company (PAC) also owns Klipsch, Pioneer, Jamo, Mirage, Integra, Teac, and Esoteric, among other audio brands.

Back in April, Onkyo partnered with Klipsch to release its new Flexus Soundbar Systems, Onkyo’s first collaboration project.

The system comes with the Flexus Core 100 (2.1 channel), and Core 200 (3.1.2 channel) soundbars, the Flexus Surr 100 wireless surround speakers, and the Flexus Sub 100 wireless subwoofer.