If Michael Jackson was still around – and who can say with any certainty he’s not hanging out on the QT in Idaho with Tupac and Elvis? – he’d surely be wanting in on the latest Bose promotion.

Jacko was a sequined glove type of bloke, and his world famous Swarovski crystal-encrusted finger warmers were the first thing that came to mind when spotting Bose’s “one-of-a-kind pair of blinged-out Bose Ultra Open Earbuds”.

I can see Jackson moving around downtown LA, Bose bling buds in ears, catching the last of the Hollywood light.

Jackson tossed a sequinned glove at me and my friend Billy Hibble at Hoyts cinemas on George Street in Sydney in 1996.

Billy grabbed it. He died in 2005 at just 43, and in 2009 – the year of Michael Jackson’s death – his mum Mavis rang me to say she was selling it. If fetched about A$64,000.

Bose is 60 and as part of its Diamond collection of buds and over-ears it’s giving people who buy from the collection a chance to win the shimmering buds and case, valued at about $13,500.

The Bose Diamond 60th Collection includes a limited-edition run of Ultra Open Earbuds, QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.

