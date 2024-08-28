Home > Latest News > One-Off Bling Buds Up For Grabs As Bose Turns 60

One-Off Bling Buds Up For Grabs As Bose Turns 60

By | 28 Aug 2024

If Michael Jackson was still around – and who can say with any certainty he’s not hanging out on the QT in Idaho with Tupac and Elvis? – he’d surely be wanting in on the latest Bose promotion.

Jacko was a sequined glove type of bloke, and his world famous Swarovski crystal-encrusted finger warmers were the first thing that came to mind when spotting Bose’s “one-of-a-kind pair of blinged-out Bose Ultra Open Earbuds”.

I can see Jackson moving around downtown LA, Bose bling buds in ears, catching the last of the Hollywood light.

 

The pair of diamond-studded Bose Ultra Open Earbuds.

 

Jackson tossed a sequinned glove at me and my friend Billy Hibble at Hoyts cinemas on George Street in Sydney in 1996.

Billy grabbed it. He died in 2005 at just 43, and in 2009 – the year of Michael Jackson’s death – his mum Mavis rang me to say she was selling it. If fetched about A$64,000.

 

Michael Jackson’s glove, which sold in 2009.

Bose is 60 and as part of its Diamond collection of buds and over-ears it’s giving people who buy from the collection a chance to win the shimmering buds and case, valued at about $13,500.  

The Bose Diamond 60th Collection includes a limited-edition run of Ultra Open Earbuds, QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.

To enter visit bose.com until September 16, 2024 and purchase a qualifying Bose product to earn one entry for each separate qualifying product purchased. Maximum three entries. Check time zones as the entry dates are based on US times.



