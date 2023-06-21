Web browser Opera has introduced a new makeover to include AI features and streamline a user’s portal to the internet.

With other generative AI web browser options, users see a gimmicky alternative to search engines. However, with Opera One, users will gain tools claimed to actually enhance web browsing.

Product director at Opera, Joanna Czajka said, “As people who obsess over browser innovation, we saw fit to rethink the role of the browser in light of the recent developments in the AI space. “As opposed to other browser companies, Opera didn’t simply add AI services to its browser. We went back to the drawing board and redesigned our flagship browser. Opera One is built around Aria, our native browser AI, and is the culmination of our work so far.”

The Aria chatbot was added to the browser in May including a sidebar allowing users to talk to it, similar with ChatGPT.

Opera One also introduces AI Prompts which allows users to pull up Aria by highlighting or right-clicking on text to delve deeper into a content search.

Aria will also be able to be pulled up through a keyboard shortcut, and it has been suggested to collaborate with AI on tasks like answering questions about products or generating text or code to type into a website.

The first major browser to incorporate AI was Microsoft Edge, but just like the first version of Aria, its features live entirely in a sidebar.

Aria has mastered all of Opera’s support documentation, meaning users can ask a question about the browser’s features and it will bring forth the exact answer that is needed.

Opera have stressed these new AI features are optional and can be disabled for those who are skeptical about using AI, and chatbots.

Opera One also comes with new features not surrounding AI, just as new design called “modular.” This means the user can move around buttons, tabs and other elements on the fly, and hide features that aren’t needed.

The new “Tab Islands” feature allows users to group certain tabs together under one single button, or open /collapse the groups when needed.