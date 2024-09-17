Olimpia Splendid has issued a voluntary recall notice for two of its fan heaters – the Caldo Relax (Code: 99316) and Caldo Whisper (Code: VH-2000) – due to a faulty protection switch.

It is offering a full refund to those returning the affected devices.

The issue was identified in a random audit by Worksafe NZ. On the Product Safety Australia website, it is noted that the product does not comply with the relevant electrical standard. The heater may overheat and catch fire.

The statement on the website adds that there is a risk of serious burn injury and property damage if the heater overheats and catches fire. Consumers should stop using the heaters immediately and unplug it from the power socket.

In Australia, the product was sold by retailers including The Good Guys, Harvey Norman and Betta Electrical, among others.

Olimpia has asked retailers to contact customers who have purchased the affected models to return them for a full refund. In turn, it has committed to issuing a full credit to the retailer.

The company has also said that affected customers and retailers can also contact Olimpia Splendid directly via [email protected] or 03 9563 2778.