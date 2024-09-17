Home > Latest News > Olimpia Splendid Issues Recall For Two Fan Heaters

Olimpia Splendid Issues Recall For Two Fan Heaters

By | 17 Sep 2024

Olimpia Splendid has issued a voluntary recall notice for two of its fan heaters – the Caldo Relax (Code: 99316) and Caldo Whisper (Code: VH-2000) – due to a faulty protection switch.

It is offering a full refund to those returning the affected devices.

The issue was identified in a random audit by Worksafe NZ. On the Product Safety Australia website, it is noted that the product does not comply with the relevant electrical standard. The heater may overheat and catch fire.

The statement on the website adds that there is a risk of serious burn injury and property damage if the heater overheats and catches fire. Consumers should stop using the heaters immediately and unplug it from the power socket.

In Australia, the product was sold by retailers including The Good Guys, Harvey Norman and Betta Electrical, among others.

Olimpia has asked retailers to contact customers who have purchased the affected models to return them for a full refund. In turn, it has committed to issuing a full credit to the retailer.

The company has also said that affected customers and retailers can also contact Olimpia Splendid directly via [email protected] or 03 9563 2778.



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Freight Rates Drop By Up To 40% To USA & Europe As Australia Freight Rates Rise, Retailers To Be Affected
Deloitte Claim Second Half Looks Better After ‘Shock’ Harvey Norman Results
BREAKING NEWS: Is Harvey Norman Up For Sale As Gerry Talks About Delisting & Private Equity
Shocks Ripple Through Harvey Norman After 35% Profit Slump, Shares Take A Dive
SharkNinja On A Roll As They Take On The Likes Of Dyson, Breville & Delonghi
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Federal Police Take Down Dodgy Reseller Network Selling “Unhackable” Mobile Phones
Latest News
/
September 18, 2024
/
Ford Patent Takes In-Vehicle Eavesdropping To A New Level
Latest News
/
September 17, 2024
/
How Will Ireland Spend Apple’s A$21 Billion?
Latest News
/
September 17, 2024
/
Apple’s iOS 18 Is Live, But AI On Ice Until October
Latest News
/
September 17, 2024
/
Appliance Brand Shares Soar After New Listing & Move Into OZ Market
Latest News
/
September 17, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Federal Police Take Down Dodgy Reseller Network Selling “Unhackable” Mobile Phones
Latest News
/
September 18, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Several questionable resellers of mobile phones, many in high crime areas in Sydney, Adelaide Melbourne and Brisbane are set to...
Read More