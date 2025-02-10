Home > Latest News > Older Samsung Units To Get One UI 7 Eventually

Older Samsung Units To Get One UI 7 Eventually

By | 10 Feb 2025

Samsung’s One UI 7 interface will soon come to older Samsung devices but you’ll have to wait for an update.

Its availability will depend on the release of the One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S24 series. GSM Arena reports that Samsung has decided to bring out a fourth beta version of the One UI 7 in the meantime.

“There has been an issue with the color calibration on the series, and Samsung might have fixed it, but it is still not ready with a stable version,” GSM Arena says.

It’s now a waiting game for users of old devices, it says.

One UI offers advanced navigation tools for launching apps and widget from the home screen, and there’s flexibility around the use of wallpaper, layout and style.

Samsung has altered the specs of the upcoming S25 Edge.

The multi window feature lets users work with multiple screens at once without needing to switch apps.

GSM Arena has published a long list of Samsung devices that will eventually receive the One UI 7 upgrade.

Samsung, meanwhile, appears to have changed the specs of the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge. A leaked image of an earlier prototype included a three-camera setup and a slightly thicker design.

Samsung ultimately chose a slimmer prototype for the S25 Slim with 200MP dual cameras and a more compact format with dimensions 158.2 x 75.5 x 5.84mm, Gizmochina says.

It says Samsung had worked to disguise the camera bump on the new, thinner design.

“Samsung has used a clever design trick—the elongated camera module creates a visual illusion, making the bump appear less pronounced and blending it seamlessly with the frame,” Gizmochina says.

It says the Galaxy S25 Edge has an LTPO OLED display, a 120Hz screen refresh rate with a very bright 2600 nits peak brightness. It’s expected to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, as is the rest of the S25 range.

The unveiling is expected around April-May.



Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
