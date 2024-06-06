After months of feverish speculation, we may have just got the best indicator yet of what Samsung’s two latest upcoming foldable phones will look like.

Spotted on Samsung’s Kazakhstan website – and now deleted – were what appeared to be an official promo image for the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 smartphones, reported GSM Arena.

The marketing image gives us the clearest picture yet of what these sixth-generation foldables will look like. Samsung is widely expected to unveil a number of devices, including its new foldable smartphones, at a Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 in Paris – an event that has still to be confirmed by Samsung.

The promo image showcases a boxy design with sharp corners for the Fold6 and a pill-shaped protruding camera island on the rear.

The edges of the Fold6 are also less rounded compared to its predecessor. The camera sensors have a ring with a grooved texture.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip6, it won’t have any major cosmetic changes compared to its predecessor. It will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button and the folder icon-shaped cover display on the back carried over from the fifth generation of the device. The camera placement in the Flip6 is also horizontal in the image.

The promo image does indicate the processor being deployed in both the phones, but we expect the Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 to both be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and with enhanced battery performance compared to its predecessor.

Korean media The Elec, has previously reported that Samsung will implement a thicker Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) on the Z Flip 6’s foldable display. The new UTG is believed to be 50 microns thick, compared to the 30 microns of the Z Flip 5.

Also at the Galaxy Unpacked event, expect to see a refreshed range of smartwatches from Samsung. There’s the expectation of not only the Galaxy Watch7, but also a top-of-the-line Ultra alongside a more affordable FE version, being announced at the event.