With official renders of the Nokia G21 appearing online, excitement about the yet-to-be-released phone has been raised even higher.

The images show the front and rear of the device, and an earlier tweet showed the phone in three colours – dark green, light green and dark brown.

The device will be powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

The expected camera set-up should include a 50MP primary sensor and auxiliary sensors.

It appears the G21 will come with a 6.5″ LCD with HD+ resolution, as well as a waterdrop notch in the front.

With Nokia devices known for being rugged, it’s expected this will carry through to the G21.