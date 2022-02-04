HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Official Pics Of Nokia G21 Appear

Official Pics Of Nokia G21 Appear

By | 4 Feb 2022

With official renders of the Nokia G21 appearing online, excitement about the yet-to-be-released phone has been raised even higher.

The images show the front and rear of the device, and an earlier tweet showed the phone in three colours – dark green, light green and dark brown.

The device will be powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

The expected camera set-up should include a 50MP primary sensor and auxiliary sensors.

It appears the G21 will come with a 6.5″ LCD with HD+ resolution, as well as a waterdrop notch in the front.

With Nokia devices known for being rugged, it’s expected this will carry through to the G21.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Nokia, Qualcomm Shake Down Automakers For Patent Fees
Nokia And TPG Unleash Australia’s First 5G Femtocell
Nostalgia Calling As Troubled Nokia Boost The 6310 “Brick”
Troubled Nokia Pivot From Smartphones To Tablets
Nokia Likely To Announce T20 Tablet At Oct 6 Event
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Review: Marshall Minor III True Wireless Earbuds
Latest News
/
February 4, 2022
/
“Demand Remains Strong”: Qualcomm Post Strong Earnings
Latest News
/
February 4, 2022
/
New Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Latest News
/
February 4, 2022
/
DJI Mini 2 Drone Used To Carry Meth Over Border
Latest News
/
February 4, 2022
/
Google Launches Chromebook Self-Repair Program
Latest News
/
February 4, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Review: Marshall Minor III True Wireless Earbuds
Latest News
/
February 4, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
There’s a lot to be said for Marshall’s entry-level Minor III true wireless open fit earbuds, starting with the stylish...
Read More