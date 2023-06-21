Officeworks are currently in an effort to transition to 100% renewable energy by 2025, and as part of this, the company has switched on the first solar and batter-operated store located in Warana, Queensland.

The store is situated on the Sunshine Coast and will be the first Officeworks store powered by 100kW of solar PV and 100kWh lithium battery.

It comes in an effort to help the company reduce its carbon footprint, and a step forward in committing to taking meaningful climate action.

The store measures 1,722sqm and has been trying to achieve operating off 100% renewable energy for two years.

It has previously implemented sustainability measures which include LED light fixtures, a Building Energy Management system (BEMS), thermal roof coating and double insulation in the roof.

The installation of the solar and lithium battery was the final stage to achieving this goal, partnering with CleanCo.

Patrick Heagney, Energy and Carbon Manager at Officeworks said, “When fully charged, the solar and battery will have enough energy to power approximately 70 per cent of the store, or 35-40 residential homes each day. While Warana is the first Officeworks store capable of using 100 per cent renewable energy, much of our store network uses onsite generation and where possible renewable electricity procurement.”

“By 2025 all Queensland stores will operate using 100 per cent renewable energy, which is an important step as a brand, as we work towards using 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025 and net-zero emissions by 2030.”

The first long-term agreement was established with a clean energy provider in Queensland in 2022. Collaborating with Bunnings, Target, and Kmart, it will see the Queensland Officeworks sites balancing the renewable electricity provided by CleanCo from 2025.

Managing Director Sarah Hunter said, “While the agreement with CleanCo was a step towards Queensland stores sourcing 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2025 and a net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, the launch of our first behind the meter green energy powered store in Warana is yet another significant step forward in our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint and operate in a sustainable way.”

“We know sustainability in all areas of our business is important to our customers, and those who want to make more sustainable choices are shopping with retailers who reflect their values. It gives us great pride to know we are making great progress towards our People and Planet Positive 2025 Plan goal of being fully powered by renewable energy by 2025.”

This plan is Officeworks’ approach to helping the team and local communities, respecting human rights, taking climate action and contributing to economy and sustainability.

18 commitments were made which include reducing emissions in the supply chain, and becoming a zero-waste business.

The company teamed up with IKEA, Kmart and Target in November last year to launch the United Nations Race to Zero, which was designed to encourage retail store to adopt targets and practice supporting net-zero.