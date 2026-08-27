Officeworks is doubling down on its private-label strategy, aggressively pivoting from premium global brands like Belkin, Logitech, and Cygnett toward lower-margin, Asian-manufactured house-brand alternatives. But this strategic shift, aimed squarely at undercutting JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys on price, has come at a brutal short-term cost.

The Numbers Tell a Painful Story

Despite reporting a 3.7% revenue lift to $3.7 billion—driven by aggressive discounting and its ‘Price Dropped’ campaign on essential items, the Wesfarmers-owned retailer saw earnings plummet 22.2% to just $165 million.

The revenue growth, while positive, was effectively bought through margin-sacrificing promotions, masking deeper structural pain beneath the top line.

The company has blamed weaker economic and trading conditions in the second half of 2026, alongside a notable slump in mobile phone sales, for the earnings freefall. However, the reality is more complex: Officeworks is deliberately sacrificing profitability to reset its cost base and supply chain, positioning itself as a low-cost tech and office alternative to its bigger rivals.

Transformation Costs Mount

The earnings decline is also being exacerbated by significant transformation costs, including a major ERP system transition and the ongoing strategic clearance of branded inventory. These clearance activities are not merely housekeeping—they represent a calculated purge of premium stock to make shelf space for cheaper, higher-margin house-brand goods sourced from China and other Asian manufacturing hubs.

This house-brand pivot is being framed internally as a long-term survival strategy, enabling Officeworks to compete head-to-head with JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys on everyday tech accessories and peripherals. By cutting out the brand premium of global suppliers, Officeworks hopes to offer customers “good enough” quality at sharp price points—a playbook that has worked for retailers like Kmart and Aldi in other categories.

The Competitive Calculus

The question is whether consumers will follow.

While house brands boost gross margins over time, the transition phase is brutal: clearance discounting, write-downs on exiting stock, and the cost of building new supplier relationships are all weighing heavily on the current bottom line. Meanwhile, JB Hi-Fi continues to leverage its brand authority and specialist expertise in audio, computing, and mobile—areas where Officeworks is still playing catch-up.

Officeworks’ management is betting that the short-term earnings hit—now at a 22.2% decline, will be forgiven if the long-term payoff delivers a leaner, more resilient business capable of stealing market share from its electronics rivals.

But with The Good Guys also entrenched in the consumer electronics space and JB Hi-Fi showing no signs of retreat, Officeworks’ house-brand offensive is a high-stakes gamble, one that will test whether cheaper Chinese imports can truly win over brand-conscious Australian consumers claim observers.