The CEO of Officeworks who is facing a human rights investigation after a staff member was filmed refusing to laminate a Jewish newspaper because she was pro-Palestine has responded claiming that the individual has reprimanded and moved to another store.

Information has been filed with the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal that allege that a Jewish man, who asked to remain anonymous, was denied a laminating service at Officeworks in Elsternwick an area of Melbourne with a large Jewish population.

Sarah Hunter, Managing Director, Officeworks in a statement issued to ChannelNews said “In November 2023, I proudly signed the open letter denouncing antisemitism and calling for all Australians to be treated with respect, inclusivity, and dignity”.

“In March we were alerted to a matter involving a customer in one of our stores. We took the matter very seriously and investigated the complaint within 48 hours”.

“We concluded that the incident was not due to malice but ignorance” she said.

“Disciplinary measures were implemented, including a final warning, additional training and relocation to a different store, which were appropriate given the youth, inexperience and clear remorse of the team member”.

“As education is of paramount importance in such a situation, the team member was also required to visit the Melbourne Holocaust Museum. The impact on the team member was profound and their remorse was deep and genuine”.

“We employ 9,500 team members across Australia and our challenge is that our business ultimately reflects all views and attitudes in the broader community. We are clear that there is no place for discrimination, intolerance or racism in our team”.

She added “We strive to maintain the safety and dignity of our team members, suppliers and customers and invest in significant resources to educate our team on our expectations of appropriate and respectful conduct to all. Team members are educated to understand that their actions have consequences as this is essential to drive change and promote understanding”.

” I express my disappointment and regret that the incident occurred as it is entirely contrary to our ways of working and our values. We apologised to the customer at the time, and I take this opportunity to repeat our apology to him and extend it to the broader community for the hurt and upset the incident has caused. We will continue to work closely with our team to promote awareness, tolerance, and compassion while reiterating our expectation that the highest standards of conduct must be maintained”.

The statement follow outrage to the incident by Jewish people across Australia who have been calling for a ban of Officeworks and Wesfarmers owned stores that includes Bunnings and Kmart and Target.