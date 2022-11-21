HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > October Retail Spend Up 28.2% On Pre-Pandemic Levels

October Retail Spend Up 28.2% On Pre-Pandemic Levels

By | 21 Nov 2022

Australian retail sales are continuing to buck a predicted spending freeze, with October sales increasing 12.9 per cent compared to last year.

Sales are also up 28.2 per cent on pre-pandemic levels, showing that the high spending levels are not simply due to cycling the lockdowns of 2021.

October saw a 30.5 per cent leap in electronics sales, with home furnishings up 21.5 per cent.

Australian Retailers Association CEO Paul Zahra said these results, via the latest Mastercard Spending Pulse, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment, bears out the ARA’s predictions of a strong Christmas for Australian retail.

“Retail performance this year continues to be outstanding, despite a dramatic drop in consumer confidence due to inflation. The Delta lockdowns of 2021 are a driving factor behind the substantial growth we’ve seen in the year-on-year comparisons along with price increases.

“It’s encouraging to see categories such as lodging and apparel bounce back from the dramatic setbacks of the pandemic with the continued strength in jewellery sales demonstrating the resilience of luxury retail,” Mr Zahra said.

“This strong sales momentum bodes well for the most important retail trading period – Christmas – which we are forecasting will continue to deliver growth.

ARA and Roy Morgan have forecast that Australians will spend nearly $64 billion this holiday season, a 3 per cent rise on last year.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Oz Retail Sales To Rise 3.9% This Xmas
Bunnings Tops YouGov’s Best Brand Rankings
Target Blames $600M Loss On “Organised Retail Crime”
Dollar Up, US Retail Sales Up, Soft Inflation Landing Tipped
Big W Staff No Longer Required To Be Double-Vaxxed
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Oz Retail Sales To Rise 3.9% This Xmas
Latest News
/
November 21, 2022
/
Global Notebook Shipment Down 13%
Latest News
/
November 21, 2022
/
“Deadly” LG Solar Batteries Recalled In OZ
Latest News
/
November 21, 2022
/
30% Of PCs ARM-Based By 2026: Report
Latest News
/
November 21, 2022
/
Meta Fires Australian News Division
Latest News
/
November 21, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Oz Retail Sales To Rise 3.9% This Xmas
Latest News
/
November 21, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Australian retailers are bracing for the biggest Christmas on record, with spending expected to jump 3.9 per cent from last...
Read More