Oral healthcare specialist Oclean has launched a new AI-powered X Ultra S Smart Sonic Electric Toothbrush in Australia that doubles up as a brushing assistant with real-time voice commands to help you optimise your brushing routine.

The X Ultra S uses its proprietary Maglev 3.0 motor with TurboClean function. The Maglev 3.0, designed by Oclean, features an algorithm delivering up to 42,000RPM and maintains consistent power across battery levels.

Oclean claims that the Maglev 3.0 is three times more effective than a conventional sonic motor, whilst being quiet at less than 45dB.

The brush features a full-colour touchscreen display. Beneath the screen is a button to power it on and off, and you can switch between five cleaning modes by swiping the screen.

These smart features of the brush works with the Oclean Care+ app as well as Apple Health and WeatherKit.

One of the highlights of this toothbrush is that it provides its users with an AI voice guide that works in real-time with Oclean’s self-developed smart chip and bone conduction technology.

It can alert you as to when you are brushing too hard, and also let you know to move on to brushing another section of your mouth as well as offers tips to help you correct your brushing technique.

Information from your brushing session is logged and analysed on the app. There is even a graphical illustration of your brushing stats that offers information of areas which you missed when brushing, or those areas which you could pay a little more attention to during your next brushing session.

The toothbrush provides up to 40 days of battery life and the company says that it takes 4.5 hours to fully charge it. The brush is housed in its own smart case.

The Oclean X Ultra S Smart Sonic Electric Toothbrush comes in black and green with three replacement brush head refills and a two-year warranty. It comes with three exclusive brush heads – Ultra Clean, Ultra White and Ultra Gum Care with FlexFit tech.

“There was a huge demand for the range from our Australian partners and consumers alike. We have officially partnered with DSTech and Shaver Shop for our Australian launch, starting with our Best of CES award-winning AI-powered X Ultra S Smart Sonic Electric Toothbrush,” said Oclean Asia Pacific MD Chris Wang.

The new toothbrush is available now from Shaver Shop stores and at its online store for an A$449.95.