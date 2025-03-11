Swiss-American electronics manufacturer Ava has appointed Sydney-based Oceanic Distribution as its Australian distributor.

The partnership will introduce Ava’s range of products to the Australian market for the first time.

Ava’s portfolio includes connected smart home controllers, speakers, streamers, and software solutions for home automation.

Some of Ava’s key products include the Cinema Remote and Ava OS, a control system and smart home platforms.

“Oceanic Distribution is committed to delivering the best in home entertainment technology, and our partnership with Ava aligns perfectly with that mission,” said James Hicks, Business Development Director of Oceanic Distribution.

“AVA’s advanced control solutions bring a new level of sophistication and never before seen ease of use to the industry, and we are excited to provide our dealers with access to this groundbreaking product line.”

Oceanic Distribution will supply Ava’s control solutions to integrators.

“We are thrilled to partner with Oceanic Distribution to make Ava Cinema Remote and Ava OS available through pro installers in the Australian market,” said Ted Haeger, Chief Customer Officer of AVA.

“Oceanic’s expertise in AV premium AV systems and their complementary mix of AVA-compatible brands make them the ideal partner to help pro installers succeed with AVA’s groundbreaking control technology.”

Ava’s products are now already available through Oceanic Distribution’s dealer network.

Oceanic, whose website says that its distribution list includes brands such as Bang & Olufsen, Ambisonic and Helsyn, has said that its mission is to support 2,500+ projects a year with 150+ key dealers by 2026.