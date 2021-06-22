PC casing and accessories brand NZXT Australia is recalling some of its H1 computer cases due to a fire hazard risk.

The recall applies to the CA-H16WR-W1 and CA-H16WR-B1, in matte white and matte black, respectively. The model number is located on the base of the tower.

A notice posted by the company to the ACCC website states:

“Due to the circuit board’s design, the metal screws that attach the PCIe riser assembly to the frame can cause a short in the printed circuit board and this may overheat and catch fire.

“If the circuit board overheats and catches on fire there is a risk of serious injury or death.