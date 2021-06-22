NZXT Australia Recalls Computer Cases Due To Fire Hazard
PC casing and accessories brand NZXT Australia is recalling some of its H1 computer cases due to a fire hazard risk.
The recall applies to the CA-H16WR-W1 and CA-H16WR-B1, in matte white and matte black, respectively. The model number is located on the base of the tower.
A notice posted by the company to the ACCC website states:
“Due to the circuit board’s design, the metal screws that attach the PCIe riser assembly to the frame can cause a short in the printed circuit board and this may overheat and catch fire.
“If the circuit board overheats and catches on fire there is a risk of serious injury or death.
“Consumers should immediately disconnect the case from the power supply and stop using the computer cases and contact NZXT Australia. NZXT Australia will either arrange for replacement or repair of the product.”
Twenty different Australian retails sell the product. They are listed below.
- Auscomp Computers Pty Ltd
- Austin Computers
- Budget PC Pty Ltd (Budgetpc Online)
- Capitol Computer
- Chris Manson Computer Support
- Computer Alliance
- CPL Distrubution Pty Ltd (CPL Online)
- CX Computer
- First Blood
- Harris Technology Pty Ltd
- Hyka Technology
- IT CAVE
- IT Networks Pty Ltd
- IT Strategic
- JW Computers
- Mwave Online Computers
- PC Case Gear
- PLE Computers
- Scorptec Computers
- TechBuy Pty Ltd