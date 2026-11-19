Nvidia’s powerful RTX Spark N1X processor is moving beyond laptops, with Asus, Dell and MSI launching new compact desktop PCs designed for AI development and demanding creative workloads.

The new systems follow the launch of RTX Spark laptops earlier this year, with Acer, Gigabyte and HP also preparing desktop models.

Microsoft is expected to begin shipping its Surface RTX Spark Dev Box later this month.

Despite their compact dimensions, the new machines pack considerable processing power, combining a 6,144-core Nvidia Blackwell RTX GPU with a 20-core Nvidia Grace CPU and up to 128GB of unified memory.

Nvidia claims the platform can deliver up to one petaflop of AI performance, allowing developers to run large AI models locally rather than relying entirely on cloud services.

However, that performance comes at a significant price.

Asus has confirmed its ProArt GR1X will start at US$4,499 (approximately A$6,900) for a configuration featuring 64GB of memory and 1TB of storage.

The new desktops are positioned as alternatives to Apple’s Mac mini and Mac Studio, particularly for developers working with local AI models, automated AI agents and GPU-accelerated applications.

They also support creative software, including AI-powered features in Adobe Premiere Pro and Photoshop, along with DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction technology in Blender 5.3.

Nvidia is promoting the systems as dedicated Windows PCs capable of running local AI models and always-on AI agents.

Native CUDA support is included, while developers can access Linux development tools through Windows Subsystem for Linux.

Although the RTX Spark platform can also run PC games, its Arm-based architecture means compatibility remains a consideration, despite improvements in Windows on Arm gaming support.

The high prices also make the machines difficult to justify purely for gaming, particularly compared with conventional gaming desktops equipped with dedicated GeForce graphics cards.

Instead, Nvidia is targeting AI researchers, software developers and creative professionals seeking workstation-class capabilities in a compact desktop.

Australian pricing and availability for the new RTX Spark desktops have yet to be confirmed.