Nvidia has used Gamescom in Cologne to announce the next steps on its G-Sync journey.

The company said it is working with Taiwanese semiconductor company MediaTek to “make the industry’s best gaming display technologies more accessible to gamers globally” by integrating “the full suite of Nvidia G-Sync technologies into the world’s most popular scalers”.

At CES 2024 in January Nvidia and its partners at Alienware, AOC, ASUS, Dough, IO Data, LG, Philips, Thermaltake and ViewSonic announced 24 new models.

They included the Alienware AW3225QF (a 240Hz 4K OLED gaming monitor), the Philips Evnia 49M2C8900 (an ultrawide DQHD 240Hz OLED gaming monitor), and LG’s 2024 new 144Hz OLED and wireless TV lineup, with screen sizes from 48 inches to 97 inches.

Eleven years after it launched G-Sync tech, claiming it would “eradicate stutter by harmonising the monitor’s refresh rate with the GPU’s output”, the company also revealed two new G-Sync innovations – G-Sync on GeForce NOW, and G-Sync Pulsar technology.

It described G-Sync Pulsar as “the next evolution of Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology, not only delivering a stutter-free experience and buttery smooth motion, but also a new gold standard for visual clarity and fidelity through the invention of variable frequency strobing”.

This, Nvidia said, “boosts effective motion clarity to over 1000Hz on the debut ASUS ROG Swift PG27 Series G-SYNC gaming monitor, launching later this year”.

Integrating G-Sync into MediaTek scalers eliminated the need for a separate G-Sync module, streamlining the production process and reducing costs, Nvidia said.

It said the G-Sync Pulsar technology offered “4x the effective motion clarity alongside a smooth and tear-free variable refresh rate (VRR) gaming experience”, which allows gamers to “track targets with increased precision”.

G-Sync Pulsar will debut on newly announced monitors, including the ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQNR, Acer Predator XB273U F5 and AOC AGON PRO AG276QSG2. Nvidia said these 2560×1440 Pulsar monitors have 360Hz refresh rates and HDR support.