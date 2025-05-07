Nvidia has confirmed that its GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card will launch globally on May 19, priced at A$450, but whether Aussie gamers can actually snag one at that price remains to be seen.

Billed as the successor to the RTX 4060, the RTX 5060 brings several upgrades in performance and memory bandwidth, while sticking to the same 8GB VRAM limit that has already begun to feel restrictive in newer 1440p and 4K titles.

The card is powered by Nvidia’s Blackwell GB206 GPU, packing 3,840 CUDA cores, a 128-bit memory interface, and 8GB of GDDR7 memory – a jump from the GDDR6 used in the previous generation. The result is a memory bandwidth of 448GB/s, a notable boost over the 4060’s 272GB/s.

According to Nvidia’s in-house benchmarks, gamers can expect strong 1080p performance across popular titles with maxed-out settings and DLSS 4 enabled, with frame rates reaching up to 330 FPS on less demanding games and around 148–234 FPS on more graphically intensive ones.

All benchmarks were captured using DLSS 4 with frame generation, which means actual performance without upscaling may be lower – especially at higher resolutions.

Despite the reasonable recommended retail price, the odds of buying the card at A$450 locally may be slim. Industry analysts are already warning of price mark-ups from Nvidia’s AIB partners, with retailers likely to follow suit.

Supply is also expected to be constrained, and global GPU prices remain volatile due to ongoing US-China trade tensions, including the removal of the de minimis exemption and new 20% tariffs on Chinese-made tech.

Aussie buyers can also expect to see laptops featuring the RTX 5060 mobile GPU launching the same day, starting from around A$1,650 depending on configuration.

While the RTX 5060 lacks the raw muscle of its more expensive siblings, like the 5060 Ti or RTX 5070, it’s shaping up to be the go-to option for budget-conscious gamers looking to upgrade from older cards like the RTX 2060 or GTX 1660.

The only major drawback is the card has just 8GB of VRAM – a limitation that could shorten its shelf life as games become increasingly demanding.

Australian availability and pricing through local retailers should be announced closer to launch.