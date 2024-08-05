Nvidia has reportedly informed Microsoft and at least one other cloud provider that production of its upcoming “Blackwell” B200 AI chip may be pushed by at least three months.

The delay is being attributed to design flaws discovered “unusually late in the production process,” according to two unnamed sources, including a Microsoft employee, reported The Information.

Nvidia is now reportedly working through a fresh set of test runs with chip producer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

One of the world’s most valuable companies, Nvidia is now not expected to ship large numbers of Blackwell chips until the first quarter.

Media reports have indicated that companies including Microsoft, Google, and Meta, have ordered “tens of billions of dollars” worth of the chips.

The company has previously indicated that “Blackwell-based products will be available from partners” starting in 2024.

B200 chips are the next in line to the H100 chips that are extensively used in artificial intelligence cloud systems.

Nvidia, one of the world’s most valuable companies, has said that it will begin designing new AI chips

every year.

Until now, Nvidia produced a new architecture roughly once every two years — revealing Ampere in 2020, Hopper (on which the H100 is based) in 2022, and Blackwell in 2024.

In June, Nvidia’s Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang announced a Blackwell Ultra chip for 2025 and a next-generation platform in development called Rubin for 2026.

He noted that Nvidia’s chip solutions for AI factories is expected to unlock a A$150.27 trillion in opportunities across computing, transportation, healthcare and manufacturing.