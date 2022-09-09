Talk around Nvidia’s highly anticipated GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs has been keeping gamers and PC hardware enthusiasts on the edge of their seats over the last few months. Now the company has announced a “special broadcast” where they are expected to announce the new cards.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was already set to hold his GTC 2022 keynote on September 20th at 8am PT, which is expected to exhibit the company’s latest breakthroughs in the gaming and graphics space. The newly announced special broadcast, which seems to be titled ‘Project Beyond’, will take place just before.

Nvidia hasn’t confirmed that the event will showcase the new GPU’s, however previous statements by Huang in the company’s latest earnings call stated that we would hear more about the cards “next month”, as in September.

The new GPU lineup, known as the RTX 40-series or “Ada Lovelace” lineup (named after the famous mathematician and first computer programmer), is expected to boast massive power gains over the current 30-series, with tests of even lower cards reaching the magic clock speed of 6GHz, and the company claiming up top 2x the performance.

However, benchmark tests have also revealed that power requirements on the new cards are set to be enormous, with reports in June suggesting the RTX 4090 will require 800W from your PC power supply. For context, the RTX 3090 would max out at 500W when massively overclocked but was generally closer to the 360W mark, with higher factory clocked cards in the mid 400s.

Nvidia have also teased a new top GPU with even more power than the 4090, that would have a TPB of 900W. This could be called the RTX 4090 Ti or Titan GPU, an old Nvidia moniker.

AMD has already announced their new cards, which are set to be much more power efficient, but almost as powerful.

While nothing has been confirmed for the new event, an announcement surrounding the new GPU’s seems likely.