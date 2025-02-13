Many Australians swear by nutribullets. They’re the compact, affordable yet extremely fast blenders that mix health drinks, puree soups and operate even on the go.

You can take a battery-powered nutribullet to the gym and blend your smoothie there. You charge it with a USB-C cable.

Its milling blade in the kitchen grinds nuts, and even coffee beans.

Nutribullet blends with so much gusto, that it’s become known as a “liquidiser”.

Time flies and nutribullet is now 10. It originally began as a TV promotion, but in 2015 it became a locally available product in Australia and New Zealand when CDB Group acquired the distribution rights.

The product had one of the largest retail appliance launches in Australia.

Its success has led to the nutribullet brand growing into a comprehensive range of kitchen essentials, including high-performance personal blenders, large blenders, rice cookers, and air fryers.

CBD Group says nutribullet has become a trusted partner in helping people lead healthier, more balanced lives.

“This remarkable growth reflects our commitment to innovation, quality, and making nutrition simpler and more accessible,” the company says.