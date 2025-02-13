Home > Latest News > Nutribullet Clocks 10 Years Of ‘Liquidising’

Nutribullet Clocks 10 Years Of ‘Liquidising’

By | 13 Feb 2025
Nutribullet

Many Australians swear by nutribullets. They’re the compact, affordable yet extremely fast blenders that mix health drinks, puree soups and operate even on the go.

You can take a battery-powered nutribullet to the gym and blend your smoothie there. You charge it with a USB-C cable.

Its milling blade in the kitchen grinds nuts, and even coffee beans.

Nutribullet

Nutribullet blends with so much gusto, that it’s become known as a “liquidiser”.

Time flies and nutribullet is now 10. It originally began as a TV promotion, but in 2015 it became a locally available product in Australia and New Zealand when CDB Group acquired the distribution rights.

The product had one of the largest retail appliance launches in Australia.

Nutribullet

Its success has led to the nutribullet brand growing into a comprehensive range of kitchen essentials, including high-performance personal blenders, large blenders, rice cookers, and air fryers.

CBD Group says nutribullet has become a trusted partner in helping people lead healthier, more balanced lives.

“This remarkable growth reflects our commitment to innovation, quality, and making nutrition simpler and more accessible,” the company says.



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
