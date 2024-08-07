Audio conferencing solutions provider Nureva has appointed the Brisbane-headquartered MadisonAV as a distributor in Australia.

While MadisonAV will be responsible for growing the visibility and deployment of Nureva’s products in Australia, Nureva has also recently added distributors in Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Philippines, Ireland and Iceland.

Some of Nureva’s key products fall under its HDL Pro series of audio conferencing systems.

Fully certified for larger Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, Nureva says that these systems “deliver pro AV performance in larger spaces without the costs and complexities of traditional solutions, making them easy to deploy and manage at scale.”

All Nureva systems are powered by Microphone Mist technology, which supports full-room audio pickup and clarity for participants seated in different areas of the room and facing different directions too.

“Nureva audio solutions are ideal for the Australian market, offering outstanding audio clarity and unparalleled coverage with their cutting-edge Microphone Mist technology at a disruptive price point,” said Ken Kyle, CEO at MadisonAV.

“This innovation addresses the critical need for high-quality audio in hybrid work and flexible learning environments, giving our customers a competitive edge through superior audio experiences,” added Kyle.

Nureva’s plug-and-play systems under the Pro series include the HDL310 and HDL410 devices. “Our plug-and-play systems provide the superior audio quality needed for larger modern workspaces and educational environments,” said Nancy Knowlton, CEO of Nureva. “Gaining access to MadisonAV’s broad channel enables us to convey the benefits of Nureva audio solutions to a wide audience across Australia.”