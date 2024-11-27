A raft of grim year-to-date NSW statistics – 876 evacuations, 275 fires, 26 injuries and an undisclosed number of deaths – has led the State Coroner to launch an inquest into lithium-ion batteries.

The batteries are used in products including cordless vacuum cleaners, electric toothbrushes, energy storage systems, electric shavers, vapes, electric cars, e-bikes and e-scooters.

The inquest will “examine deaths and serious fires caused by Lithium-ion batteries, amid concerns that the batteries are causing approximately five fires in NSW per week”, according to the Coroners Court of NSW.

The court told ChannelNews that a date had not yet been set for the inquest, as it was still establishing which of the hundreds of fires it would include in its investigations.

[Pictured at top, and below, are stills from CCTV footage of an explosion caused by a faulty e-bike at a Sydney backpacker hostel in October 2023. Two French tourists narrowly escaped serious injury.]

The court says it is currently investigating multiple reports of fires involving lithium batteries, including some that have resulted in fatalities.

“We have been working with Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW Police to monitor this emerging issue,” the court said.

“According to initial investigations by Fire and Rescue NSW, these fires are predominantly caused by e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, and smaller household items.”

A key role of the coroner is to examine unnatural and unexpected deaths, as well as fires and explosions that cause serious injury or damage to property.

An inquest can lead to coronial recommendations “on any practices, policies or laws that could be changed to prevent future tragedies”. Recommendations are often implemented in part or in total by the government of the day.

The court says the number of lithium-ion battery fires is growing year-on-year.

The NSW government has launched a safety campaign advising people on how to shop for lithium-ion batteries, how to charge them and how to recycle them. You can read more here.

“We have seen a recent trend of fires being caused by items containing Lithium-ion batteries, including e-bikes and e-scooters,” State Coroner Teresa O’Sullivan said. “Sadly, these fires have resulted in lives being lost.

“At this time of year, when people are buying Christmas gifts for their loved ones, I would urge everyone to follow the safety advice on Lithium-ion batteries.

“Make sure you only buy products that comply with the Australian standard. Use an approved charger, charge while you’re at home and awake, and unplug when the battery is full.”

She said people should store lithium battery devices away from exits and sleeping areas “so you have time to escape if a fire does start”.

“Know the signs to look out for: if there is a strange odour, vapour, smoke, or a strange sound coming from a lithium battery-powered device, get out and call Triple Zero,” O’Sullivan said.

According to the NSW Environment Protection Authority, if a device or battery starts to smoke or emit flames: “Evacuate the area and close doors if safe to do so to slow the spread of fire ensuring no one goes back inside the building for any reason.

“The vented battery gases, vapour and smoke are highly toxic and flammable and must not be inhaled.

“Call Triple Zero (000) and wait in a safe location for firefighters to arrive. If anyone has been exposed to spilled electrolyte, flying debris, smoke or vapours, or flames, seek urgent medical assistance.

“Burns should be immediately treated with cool running water for 20 minutes. Burns larger than a 20-cent piece require emergency care. Treat with cool running water immediately, call Triple Zero (000), and follow the advice of the operator.”