NRL Cuts Deal Ahead Of Second Las Vegas Extravaganza

NRL Cuts Deal Ahead Of Second Las Vegas Extravaganza

By | 11 Nov 2024

As rugby league tragics wait out the warmer months, thoughts turn to Las Vegas and the second NRL jamboree.

Slated to take place at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday March 1, 2025, the event will feature four fixtures:

  • Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors
  • Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla Sutherland-Sharks
  • Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves
  • Australian Jillaroos vs England Women’s Team

ChannelNews had a mosey around the US Ticketek site, and according to its map thousands of seats have already been sold (or possibly pre-booked by travel companies). 

At US$29 (A$44) for four games, it’s solid value.

 

Tickets in grey are not available. It’s not clear if the top tiers are sold out, or won’t be put on sale.

Rugby League Las Vegas is not just a one dayer, with other events to be scheduled around game day.

Meanwhile, the NRL has announced a deal with global sports fashion retailer JD Sports ANZ that it says will “take Rugby League Las Vegas to the next level”.

The two-year agreement will see JD Sports as the official presenting partner of Rugby League Las Vegas for seasons 2025 and 2026, as well as becoming the official sports retail partner of the NRL Premiership.

“The partnership represents an opportunity for the NRL to work with a global sports brand to build our connection to youth culture and capitalise on the brand’s influence in the US,” said NRL CEO Andrew Abdo.

JD Sports products.

JD Sports has more than 4,500 stores in locations including Australia, the UK, North America, Europe, New Zealand and Southeast Asia.

The NRL says the partnership “was teased throughout the 2024 Grand Final week, including at the Dally M Awards, Fan Fest and Grand Final, with the latest JD exclusive footwear being worn by players and staff throughout the week’s events”.

JD Sports ANZ CEO Aaron Faraguna described Rugby League Las Vegas as a “significant international event”.

“The NRL has some of the most exciting clubs and talent across ANZ and is pushing the boundaries of what is possible in activating a sporting code internationally,” he said. The goal was to “provide excitement and value to the NRL fanbase and JD consumers”.



