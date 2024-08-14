Home > Latest News > Now The Irish Are Complaining About Harvey Norman

Now The Irish Are Complaining About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman, who are now a global retailer, appear to have a problem in Ireland with the Irish consumer watchdog reporting that the big Australian retailer was one of the most complained about retailers in the Emerald Isle.

The Irish Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said there was an 18pc rise in interactions with consumers in the six months to June and after one eliminated telecommunication carriers Harvey Norman was among the top business that consumers complained about.

The watchdog said it now needed greater powers to tackle anti-consumer behaviour a few years after it was created with the merger of National Consumer Agency and the Competition Authority.

­Harvey Norman came in at fifth place with 234 complaints after the likes of Ryanair, Sky, Vodafone and the two Irish carriers.

The CCPC runs a national consumer helpline that offers free, independent information and support on ­consumer rights and personal finance.

Issues over faulty goods and services topped the list of consumer queries and complaints, according to the CCPC’s Consumer Helpline Report.

The CCPC’s director of communications Grainne Griffin stressed that whether people were buying a birthday card or a new car, they had rights as a consumer, and the trader from which they were buying had certain responsibilities under the law.

This is not the first time that Harvey Norman has found itself in trouble with consumer watchdogs. In Australia the Federal Court has fined their franchisees for misleading consumers.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
