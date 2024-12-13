Nothing has expanded its open beta of Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.0.

The beta had been available to users of Nothing Phone 2, Phone 2a and CMF Phone 1.

Nothing announced that “the software we’ve always wanted to make is finally ready to show. We are pleased to share that Phone (2a) Plus users will be able to access the Open Beta starting from Thursday December 12th.

“Please keep in mind that this version isn’t final yet, and we value your feedback and suggestions as we work towards making your experience even better.”

The update includes:

Shared Widgets

Use widgets to link up with friends and family. See another person’s widgets displayed on your home screen and interact with each other through reactions.

Lock screen

New lock screen customisation page. Access by long-pressing the lock screen or via the Customisation page. Upgraded clock faces. More space to place more widgets on your lock screen.

Smart Drawer

Added AI-powered Smart Drawer feature to automatically categorise your apps into folders. Pin your favourite apps to the top of the app drawer – no scrolling required.‎

Camera improvements

Faster camera launch speed under the Camera Widget. Reduced HDR scene processing time. Smoothened user interface after countdown photos. Improved zoom slider display.

Quick Settings

New Quick Settings design. Enhanced widget library design. Updated visuals in Settings including better Network and Internet and Bluetooth options.