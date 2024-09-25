Nothing has announced its first-ever pair of open wearable stereo (OWS) earbuds which will be available in Oz next month.

Nothing’s previous models, the Ear and Ear (a) debuted in April, and offered a battery life of 8.5 and 9.5 hours, respectively, with ANC turned off.

But the Nothing Ear (Open) manages slightly less at eight hours on a full charge, or a total of 30 hours when occasionally docked and recharged inside a case that’s 19 millimeters thick.

It does now have wireless charging, but Nothing claims that a quick 10-minute charge with a USB-C cable will return two hours of listening.

The Ear Open features the largest 14.2-millimeter drivers Nothing has included in its earbuds to date, but with a directional design to reportedly help minimise sound leakage.

Each earbud also includes a pair of microphones and Nothing’s latest noise-canceling technology (Clear Voice Technology 3.0) to help stop outside noises from interfering with your voice during a call.

The Nothing Ear Open uses a “three-point balance system” and a silicone ear hook to keep the earbuds positioned just inside your ears.

At 8.1 grams each, the Ear Open are the company’s heaviest earbuds to date.

The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.3 with support for the AAC and SBC codecs, it can connect to two Bluetooth devices and easily switch between them, and also offers a “Low Lag Mode” for gamers that’s automatically activated when Nothing Phone users are in Game Mode.

When paired to other phones, the Low Lag Mode can be activated using Nothing’s mobile app, which can even be used to integrate ChatGPT.

Nothing Ear (Open) will begin shipping in Australia on October 2. Pre-orders for it have begun on Nothing’s Australian website for A$249.