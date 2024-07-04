British consumer electronics brand, Nothing, is preparing to unveil the first smartphone to come from its affordable CMF sub-brand, on July 8.

At this stage, it’s currently unknown if JB Hi-Fi will stock it in Australia.

In a continuing series of teasers, the company revealed the CMF Phone 1 comes with unique customisability features, such as dial that can attach accessories and a rear panel to the phone.

This model won’t come with the light-up glyphs found on the Nothing Phone 1 and Phone 2, however, a video revealed there will be a rotating dial on the back, which appears to be similar to the aluminium alloy dial on the CMF Buds, which allows a lanyard to be attached to the charging case.

The most recent teaser confirmed the dial will function similarly to the dial on the CMF Buds and will accommodate accessories that can be unscrewed and swapped with optional attachments. These include a lanyard mount and a folding kickstand.

The teasers for this device have been cryptic, however, the dial is reminiscent of the smart dial found on the CMF Neckband Pro headphones. This smart dial can be used to control volume, playback, and ANC.

Images of the back have previously been teased, revealing accessible screws and a small screwdriver to match the aesthetic of the brand, hinting the device would come with an easily removable rear panel.

In the most recent teaser, this appears to be confirmed with images of the panel in black, blue, light green, and orange colours.

It’s currently unknown if other companies are creating alternate rear panels, but it appears this device could be able to handle panels with an added larger battery or a wallet for holding cards.

It’s also unclear if removing the back panel will provide easier access to the internals of the phone, including the battery.

The CMF Phone 1 is expected to be announced on July 8 at 5AM ET (7PM AEST), as well as its new CMF Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2.