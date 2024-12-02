Nothing is said to have three new phones in “active development”, to be launched under the Nothing 3 banner in the first half of 2025.

Tipsters reckon the three could be the Nothing 3, Nothing 3a and Nothing 3 Pro.

The first Nothing phone was released in July 2022, and the Nothing 2 followed in July 2023. The 2a was made available in March 2024, and the 2a Plus in July 2024.

The came the 2a Plus Community Edition: “Using green-tinted phosphorescent material finishes, elements of the back of the phone emit a soft glow in the dark. Like fireflies, the glowing feature can also be functional. Allowing you to locate your phone in the dark.”

A phone believed to be the 3 popped up recently on Geekbench with the model code A059.

It runs Android 15, has 8GB RAM and 7.25GB of memory.

Geekbench scored it 2,813 in multi-core testing and 1,149 in single-core testing.

Fans of the handsets eagerly awaiting the Nothing 3 would see nothing in 2024, Nothing boss Carl Pei conceded in June, but there are signs three new Nothing phones will be rolled out in 2025.

Tech types are curious to see how Nothing will go about integrating AI into the 3 range.

In June Pei posted on X: “There’s been a lot of hype around AI. Some great, some confusing. It’s great to see new companies rethinking the user experience and form factors. However, there is no doubt that smartphones will remain the main consumer AI form factor for the foreseeable future.

“The way we use our smartphones needs to be redefined. The current user experience hasn’t evolved for more than a decade! The next era needs a highly personalized, dynamic, and cross-device interface. One that also creates a human connection that makes tech feel more at ease to interact with.

“For the last two months, we’ve been designing and prototyping AI interactions. Expect this to be improved and gradually introduced, starting with Phone (3) next year. It’s important we get the product right, integrating hardware and AI in a way that is both useful and brings a smile to people’s faces.”

The Nothing 2a 5G 128GB (Milk White) retails for $529, but at the time of writing JB Hi-Fi had it at the sale price of $426.