CMF, the sub-brand to Nothing, which stands for Colour, Material, and Finish, is working on the launch of its first smartphone.

Reports that surfaced earlier this month suggest this phone could debut as a budget-friendly smartphone.

A new leak, posted on X (formerly Twitter), by tipster @realMlgmXyysd reveals the expected specifications, indicating this could be a rebranded version of the Nothing Phone (2a), launched in Australia in early April 2024.

The tipster claims the engineering sample of the CMF phone has the model number A015, has a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, and will be equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, the post claims the phone with come with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128 / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, a MicroSD card for expanded storage, a 50MP primary camera and another vertically arranged camera on the back, and a 16MP sensor on the front.

The device back is said to have a replaceable plastic cover, without Glyph lights, and the operating system is expected to be the Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5.

The tipster mentioned the device is set to launch in July this year, support Widevine L1 certification for HD streaming, and will be available in Black and Green Blue colours.

The phone is tipped to cost between U$249 and U$279 (approx. A$371 to A$416). Australian pricing has yet to be revealed.

The specifications appear to be almost identical to the Nothing Phone (2a), indicating this is a rebranded version with some design changes.

Seeing as these specifications are from an engineering sample, those interested are urged to take the information with a grain of salt.

In comparison, the Nothing Phone (2a) has a Gorilla Glass 5 front, a plastic frame and plastic back, is dual SIM with a rating of IP54 against water and dust, and has three LED lights on the back.

The Nothing phone’s display is 6.7-inches AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, support for HDR10+, 1300nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It runs on the Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5.5 operating system, is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, doesn’t have a card slot but comes with 8GB or 12GB RAM, and 128GB or 256GB storage.

It has dual 50MP main cameras (one wide, one ultrawide), a 32MP selfie camera, stereo speakers, a fingerprint sensor under the display, and a 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W wired charging.

It’s available in Black and Milk White colours from JB Hi-Fi for A$529 (128GB) or A$599 (256GB).