The camera specs of the upcoming Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro have been leaked ahead of their launch on March 4. In terms of telephoto camera quality, it’s quite something.

Nothing is a brand that makes a virtue of minimalism, and a reduction in clutter and complexity.

It prides itself on simplicity and elegance and sports a customised Android version (Nothing OS) which prioritises speed, security and a user experience without bloatware.

Nothing is the brainchild of Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus who left the company in 2020 and founded Nothing in January 2021.

According to company leaks, both the coming Series (3a) phones – 3(a) and (3a) Pro – will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processors which have an 8-core CPU and support 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4.

Both models are tipped to have 6.72-inch AMOLED display with a fast 120 Hz refresh rate. Other specs include a 5000 mAh battery and an IP64 dust and splash rating.

We now know more about the camera specs. Both models are expected to have a 50MP main camera sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens.

The difference is the third rear camera. The standard (3a) is expected to have a 2x telephoto lens, but the 3(a) Pro model will have a 3x optical zoom telephoto lens, offering crisper enlargements.