Nothing Phone (3a) Series Camera Specs Leaked

By | 18 Feb 2025
Nothing Phone (3a)

The camera specs of the upcoming Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro have been leaked ahead of their launch on March 4. In terms of telephoto camera quality, it’s quite something.

Nothing is a brand that makes a virtue of minimalism, and a reduction in clutter and complexity.

It prides itself on simplicity and elegance and sports a customised Android version (Nothing OS) which prioritises speed, security and a user experience without bloatware.

Nothing is the brainchild of Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus who left the company in 2020 and founded Nothing in January 2021.

According to company leaks, both the coming Series (3a) phones – 3(a) and (3a) Pro – will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processors which have an 8-core CPU and support 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4.

Nothing Phone (3a)

Nothing Phone (3a)

Both models are tipped to have 6.72-inch AMOLED display with a fast 120 Hz refresh rate. Other specs include a 5000 mAh battery and an IP64 dust and splash rating.

We now know more about the camera specs. Both models are expected to have a 50MP main camera sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens.

The difference is the third rear camera. The standard (3a) is expected to have a 2x telephoto lens, but the 3(a) Pro model will have a 3x optical zoom telephoto lens, offering crisper enlargements.



Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
