A brand-new edition of the Nothing Phone (2a), more specifically a special edition, has been announced, which comes with the same body and hardware as the regular model, but the colour and styling are different.

The Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition is built on a transparent design but features bright red, blue, and yellow colour accents.

This is the first time the company has put all three primary colours, red, blue, and yellow into the same device, and the white and grey areas have been designed to spell out the word “two.”

It will be sold from the official Nothing website in “limited editions.” Australian consumers can be notified for when it becomes available.

It offers 12GB RAM and 25GB storage, costing around U$444 (approx. A$671).

There’s also a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and the company’s trademark light patterns, the Glyph interface.

This special edition also features a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro 5G chipset, running on Nothing OS 2.5 and Android 14, just like the standard Nothing Phone (2a) model.

Additionally, the device will come with a 32MP front camera, as well as dual 50MP main and ultrawide cameras.

Finally, it has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging, which is reportedly able to provide up to 29 hours of video playback on one single charge.

Design director at Nothing, Adam Bates said, “We are very happy to unveil Phone (2a) Special Edition. The first product to explore our palette of the primary colours: red, blue, and yellow. Its overall aesthetic references some of our design heroes from the past, while creating a new expression for a smartphone. Elevating a functional device into a striking piece of art.”