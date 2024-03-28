HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Nothing Phone (2a) Gains Camera Improvements In New Update

Nothing Phone (2a) Gains Camera Improvements In New Update

By | 28 Mar 2024

It was only last week that the Nothing Phone (2a) gained the Nothing OS 2.5.4 update, which brought with it bug fixes and camera optimisations.

Now, another update is being rolled out, complete with more camera improvements.

The Nothing OS 2.5.4.a update is set to enhance camera saturation and tone, while improving the Portrait Mode.

Additionally, it will optimise the compatibility with certain power adaptors, as well as fixing a few bugs. Stability and compatibility of Bluetooth connections will also be enhanced.

If the user has yet to receive the update, they can check for it manually by going to Settings > System > System Update.

The new models currently being sold at JB Hi-Fi will also gain the update.



