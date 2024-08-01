Google is all set to reveal its latest Pixel Watch 3 later this month, but the new watch may not be compatible with older Android devices.

According to leaked marketing images, the Pixel Watch 3 will require an Android phone with Android 10.0 or higher to work. The current Pixel Watch 2 requires Android 9.0.

At present, the current version of Android being used is Android 14, although Android 15 with One UI 7 software is believed to be days away from being released.

Android 9 was first released in 2018 and Android 10 was launched the following year. Hence the number of users with smartphones running those old operating systems will be limited. As 9to5Google notes, only 13 per cent to 14 per cent of Android users currently use Android 10; and fewer than that percentage are using Android 9.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is expected to debut at a Made by Google event on Tuesday, August 13.

It will be launched alongside the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Fold Pro.

For the first time ever, the Google Pixel Watch will reportedly be available in two sizes – 41mm and 45mm.

The new watch is also expected to include an upgraded chipset from the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chip found in the Google Pixel 2.

It may be equipped with an ultra wideband (UWB) chip for precise location tracking and short-range communication.

Other improvements are believed to be its charging capability that’s around 20 per cent faster than its predecessor and a brighter display – up to 2,000 nits, double the peak brightness of the Pixel 2.