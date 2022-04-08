HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Nord Security Fights Rise In Cybercrime

By | 8 Apr 2022

The company responsible for NordVPN, Nord Security has completed a financing round with Novator Ventures that bore $100m fruit. Participants included Burda Principal Investments and General Catalyst, as well as Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananaen, Wolt CEO Miki Kuusi and Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg.

Nord Security believe that security risks faced by consumers are at an all time high, and will used the money raised to invest in new products, while also stimulating the growth of their new partner Surfshark, another VPN company.

Cybercrime is indeed on the rise. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) believes that cybercrime will cost the global economy $10.5 trillion by 2025, and previously found that it cost the world 3.5 trillion in 2019. Their report also states that almost half of all individuals expect to be hacked.

 


