Nokia Unveils World's First 5G 8K 360° Camera

12 Dec 2024

Nokia has unveiled what it claims is the world’s first 5G 360° camera for industrial use.

Called the Nokia 360 Camera, it can live-stream 8K video with spatial audio with a low-latency connection.

It supports several different connectivity options including 5G, Wi-Fi and Ethernet.

Nokia claims that the camera is designed for harsh industrial conditions and comes with cyber-secure software and built-in security hardware.

The camera is quite rugged with an IP67 water resistance rating and it is shock-resistant too.

The Nokia 360 Camera is designed to work with the Nokia Real-time eXtended Reality Multimedia (RXRM) software solution.

It allows it to be used for teleoperation of industrial equipment, to be deployed for remote monitoring and inspection, as well as situational awareness.

Nokia says that its RXRM provides extensive APIs for customer AI platforms.

The platform delivers 3D OZO Audio, which when coupled with near-instant HD video, allows companies to build analytics,
overlays, extended reality and other features on top.

 

The company says that it has already deployed the camera in real-world scenarios. Finnish company Callio Pyhäjärvi is an early RXRM customer, and they have used it in Europe’s deepest mine, Pyhäsalmi, for R&D, remote operations and training activities.

“Nokia RXRM allows industrial customers to enhance their business processes, saving costs from product support to field operations. Adding a 5G-enabled industrial camera product to RXRM now offers a complete solution for real-time remote use cases,” says Sami Ranta, General Manager, RXRM, Nokia.

Pricing and availability for the Australian market is yet to be confirmed.



