A recent leak from @HMDMeme has revealed that HMD is in the process of reviving its colourful wired headphones.

Renders show a design made from polycarbonate, available in four colours: red, yellow, blue, and pink.

The look appears to be a blend between the WH-920 and WH-205 models. Specifics regarding the new models though, have yet to be revealed.

Polycarbonate is known for its durability and being lightweight. It guarantees the headphones will remain comfortable for long periods of time.

The new headphones appear to capture the essence of Nokia’s past, while at the same time integrating modern touches.

The return of these headphones has started stirring nostalgia for fans, and this revival with modern enhancements is expected to cater to new and old fans.

ChannelNews will update when more information becomes available.

In related news, HMD is also gearing up to launch some new phones, including the HMD Skyline, a replica of the Nokia Lumia.

The specifications of this phone include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, an FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen, a 108MP + 2MP rear camera, a 32MP front camera, a 4,900mAh battery supporting 33W wired charging, and Bluetooth and NFC connectivity.

Additionally, it features dual speakers, as well as support for OZO audio technology and PureView technology.