Nokia Releases Android 11 Smartphone For Under $350

By | 28 Jan 2021
Nokia has launched its new Android 11-powered smartphone into Australia for less than $350, alongside a new 4G feature phone.

Using a Qualcomm Snapgragon 662 mobile processor, the Nokia 5.4 features a 48-megapixel quad-camera array, a 6.39” HD+ punch-hole display, and adaptive battery technology that the manufacturer says helps provide up to two days of battery life.

According to Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer and Vice President of North America, HMD Global, the Nokia 5.4 combines high performance with value.

“I like to think we set the bar for what mid-range phones should offer, so it’s hugely important to me to design phones that not only perform but are also secure and built to last. Being built to last is about much more than craftsmanship, it’s the ongoing maintenance and updates.

“Whether you’re powering an electric car or a Nokia handset, understanding that software updates are vital to ensuring your tech’s performance is crucial. I’m proud to say that we are one of the firms who do this best,” said Sarvikas.

Also released is the Nokia 8000 4G, a candybar-style feature phone with a 2.8” colour screen; Facebook, WhatsApp, and Google Maps preinstalled; wi-fi hotspot and Bluetooth connectivity; and Google Assistant built-in.

The Nokia 5.4 is on sale today at JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks for $329, and will also come to Harvey Norman and Big W. The Nokia 8000 4G is on sale through Amazon for $119.

