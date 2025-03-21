Nokia has launched the FastMile Gateway 4, a new compact 5G indoor gateway with Wi-Fi 7 that enables operators to deliver 5G speeds throughout the home.

Optus relied on the previous-generation Nokia FastMile 5G Gateway 3 5G modem to provide services to its customers.

The new Nokia FastMile 5G gateway features high-gain antennas (up to 8 dBi), and dual-band Wi-Fi 7. The company claims that the devices can be easily self-installed by home consumers.

To help operators streamline installation, customers can access a mobile app that helps identify the optimal location to install the Nokia FWA gateway.

It has four carrier aggregation and up to 300MHz of bandwidth, conserves radio capacity, improves coverage and maximizes throughput.

The 5G Gateway 4 also supports 8RX and 3TX capabilities for better spectrum efficiency, coverage and greater speeds along with Wi-Fi 7’s multi-link operation (MLO), delivering up to 4Gbps of Wi-Fi capacity in the home.

The company says that this technology boosts connection speeds by enabling devices to send and receive data simultaneously across multiple frequency bands and channels.

“Using Fixed Wireless Access to connect end customers to the internet requires more than just one type of device. Our extensive FWA portfolio gives operators access to a wide range of Wi-Fi 7 devices tailored to meet their unique and diverse needs. Our portfolio is even stronger with the addition of the new FastMile Gateway 4, giving operators another power option to deliver fast, reliable FWA broadband to customers – no matter where they live,” said Dirk Verhaegen, General Manager of Broadband Devices at Nokia.

The Gateway 4 is powered by Nokia’s Corteca software, which supports “value-added applications” embedded in the device, cloud-based wifi optimization, and wifi device management based on open industry standards and EasyMesh.