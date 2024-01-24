Philips has unveiled three new pairs of headphones as part of a larger renewal of its headphones lineup, and one pair will never need to be charged.

The upcoming A6219 on-ear GO sports headphones utilise Powerfoyle solar-cell technology to self-charge via indoor artificial light or outdoor sunlight.

The result is basically an unlimited battery life, with no need to plug them in, and 80 hours playback from full. The solar charging process can be monitored via the Philips Headphone app.

The headphones are also equipped with IP55 protection against water, sweat and dust, and are sport focused.

They were designed using 35% Post Consumer Recycled (PCR) plastics, equipped with washable, breathable fabric ear cups covers, and gel filled ear cushions.

They use Philips’ natural sound profile, recreated due to the new 40mm drivers. These headphones also come with the option of a switchable dynamic bass boost feature, and an AI-equipped microphone.

The next pair of headphones unveiled are the H6509, which offer a lightweight, over-ear design, complete with improved sound quality due to 40mm drivers.

Included is Philips’ Hybrid Noise Cancelling Pro system, which promises the ability to automatically pair with Philips’ new Titan-equipped TVs for wireless Bluetooth connectivity.

To simplify the pairing process, the headphones will “pop up” on the TV when they’re in close range for quick connecting, and promise a 100ms or less latency.

Bluetooth multipoint allows them to connect to a phone or laptop, and there is a battery life of 60 hours, 40 hours with ANC on.

Additionally, the company revealed the new A6709, which offer a true wireless earbud form with an open acoustic design.

Precision ports direct the sound from the drivers to ears, allowing a natural combination of sound and environmental awareness, and keeping the ear canal fully clear at the same time.

A dipole design minimises the overall spread of sound, reducing unwanted sound leakage.

There’s also a rubberised design and an IP55 rating, suitable for more active sports, and they offer seven hours playback from one single charge. A further 21 hours comes from the charging case, and a quick 15 minute charge provides one hour playback.

Pricing and availability is still to be revealed.