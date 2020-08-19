HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
No More Buttons On Next Gen Fitbit Smartwatches: Leaks

By | 19 Aug 2020
Images of a buttonless Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch design have leaked, along with the company’s new Sense watch and the Inspire 2 fitness tracker.

The Versa 3 and Sense, according to the images from WinFuture, appear to be doing away with the single multi-function button from the Versa 2, replacing it with a divot that could be a touch or pressure-sensitive control similarly to Fitbit’s Charge 3 and 4 models.

More information is apparent from the underside of the devices, with both featuring what appear to be icons for location or GPS services and 50 metres water resistance; the Versa 3 also has a microphone icon, seeming to indicate voice controls.

The Sense adds a fourth icon that looks like a heart, leading to speculation that it may include an ECG/EKG function, and another unidentifiable icon that resembles a thermometer in place of the Versa 3’s microphone.

Images of the Inspire 2 fitness tracker were also leaked.

