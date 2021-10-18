HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 18 Oct 2021

The latest Nintendo OLED Switch is a force to be reckoned with claims reviewers. 

The first thing that anyone would notice about the hardware is how large the screen is. 

With the new model the bezel surrounding the display is gone, bumping the screen up from 6.2 inches to 7 inches. 

The tiny increase on the screen size is evident and combined with the OLED upgrade, it makes the Switch games look better and brighter in handheld mode more than ever before. 

The OLED screen is no doubt sleek and impressive but the speakers are slightly better on this model and the dock now comes with an ethernet port. 

The new Switch is a little heavier and arrives with a bit more storage (64GB instead of 32GB, so most players will still need to buy a microSD card). 

Other than these, everything else remains the same and takes on features from previous models.  

When outputting to a television with the console, it doesn’t needs to be paired specifically with an OLED model as a normal TV would do.  

The device is now available for sale for a cool $539 Vs $472 in the USA. 

