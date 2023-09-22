Nintendo has added support for passkeys, which is a password-less sign-in method utilising fingerprints, face scans, and other methods to access online accounts.

The company now lets users register and use a passkey to sign-in from multiple devices.

In order to add a passkey, users can head to account.nintendo.com from the device they want to use the passkey with. Once signed into the account, hit sign-in and security settings > Passkeys > Edit.

Then proceed to select Register a new passkey, and follow the steps for the setup process.

Currently, passkeys are only supported on devices with iOS 16 or later, iPadOS 16 or later, macOS 13 or later, and Android 9 or later. 10 different passkeys can be registered to the account.

Nintendo have joined a range of other online services providing support for passkeys. This year alone, Apple, TikTok, PayPal, and 1Password all rolled out passkey support. Google also brought the method to Chrome, Cloud, and Workspace accounts.