Japanese gaming giant Nintendo is planning on releasing a next-generation Switch model with a seven-inch Samsung OLED display.

According to Bloomberg, Samsung will begin mass production of the 720p-resolution OLED panels as early as June this year with a monthly target of just under one million units.

Nintendo reportedly hopes the 7-inch Switch console with a wider touch screen will be ready for the 2021 holiday period. The standard Switch ships with a 6.2-inch screen while the Lite has a 5.5-inch screen.

The Nintendo Switch was released worldwide in 2017. The last time the company released a new model was in 2019 with the launch of the Nintendo Switch Lite.

The report suggests Nintendo is hoping to herald a Switch line-up which can sell against the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 amid the global chip crunch.

The gaming community has long speculated about an OLED Nintendo screen, however Nintendo has kept tight-lipped about plans to release a new model.

“The OLED panel will consume less battery, offer higher contrast and possibly faster response time when compared to the Switch’s current liquid-crystal display,” Yoshio Tamura, co-founder of display consultancy DSCC, told Bloomberg.

The report claims Nintendo decided to go with Samsung’s rigid OLED panels for the model for cheaper production. The model is also believed to ship with 4K ultra-HD graphics when paired with Smart TVs.

Nintendo raised its annual forecasts in February after pandemic Switch sales pushed the company to post its best quarterly earnings 2008.