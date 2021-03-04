HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Nintendo Cuddles Up With Samsung OLED Display For 7-Inch Switch

Nintendo Cuddles Up With Samsung OLED Display For 7-Inch Switch

By | 4 Mar 2021
,

Japanese gaming giant Nintendo is planning on releasing a next-generation Switch model with a seven-inch Samsung OLED display.

According to Bloomberg, Samsung will begin mass production of the 720p-resolution OLED panels as early as June this year with a monthly target of just under one million units.

Nintendo reportedly hopes the 7-inch Switch console with a wider touch screen will be ready for the 2021 holiday period. The standard Switch ships with a 6.2-inch screen while the Lite has a 5.5-inch screen.

The Nintendo Switch was released worldwide in 2017. The last time the company released a new model was in 2019 with the launch of the Nintendo Switch Lite.

The report suggests Nintendo is hoping to herald a Switch line-up which can sell against the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 amid the global chip crunch.

The gaming community has long speculated about an OLED Nintendo screen, however Nintendo has kept tight-lipped about plans to release a new model.

“The OLED panel will consume less battery, offer higher contrast and possibly faster response time when compared to the Switch’s current liquid-crystal display,” Yoshio Tamura, co-founder of display consultancy DSCC, told Bloomberg.

The report claims Nintendo decided to go with Samsung’s rigid OLED panels for the model for cheaper production. The model is also believed to ship with 4K ultra-HD graphics when paired with Smart TVs.

Nintendo raised its annual forecasts in February after pandemic Switch sales pushed the company to post its best quarterly earnings 2008.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , ,
You may also like
Nintendo Posts Best Earnings Since 2008, Switch Sales Beat Xbox & PS5
Nintendo Faces Class-Action Lawsuit Over Broken Controllers
Demand For Gaming Soars As Stores Run Out Of Console Stock
Hacker Jailed For Three Years For Nintendo Switch Leak & Child Porn Charges
World’s First Nintendo Theme Park Finally Opens February
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Google Adds New Tools For Remote Workers
Latest News
/
March 4, 2021
/
Telstra Hit As Big Client Walks From Their 5G Backend Service
Latest News
/
March 4, 2021
/
Interesting Apple Watch Feature Coming To Oz
Apple Latest News
/
March 4, 2021
/
D-Link Reduces False Alarms With New Security Cam
D-Link Latest News
/
March 4, 2021
/
LG Patents Extendable OLED TV With Little Window
Latest News LG
/
March 4, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google Adds New Tools For Remote Workers
Latest News
/
March 4, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
This week Google announced new productivity features designed for people working remotely, as companies worldwide consider keeping their pandemic-prompted work-from-home...
Read More