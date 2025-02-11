Home > Latest News > Nintendo To Gauge Demand For Switch 2

Nintendo To Gauge Demand For Switch 2

By | 11 Feb 2025

Nintendo will look at the response from a Nintendo Direct presentation to fine tune its rollout of the upcoming Switch 2.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said the initial demand would be assessed following the presentation on April 2.

The company would also be guided by the response to a hand-on event scheduled globally for October 4, reported gamesindustry.biz, which took part in the company’s earnings call.

“As of now, we are taking the risk and proceeding with production to meet as large a demand as possible,” Furukawa told the call.

“As was true with the Switch, we believe it will not be easy to rapidly increase production capacity, so based on our prior experience, we are making preparations to respond as quickly as possible.”

Furukawa said Nintendo wanted to balance the release of new games on Switch 2 with evergreens already available on Switch.



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
