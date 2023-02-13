The Nintendo Switch has pushed past both the Game Boy and PlayStation 4 to become the third highest-selling gaming console of all time.

The Switch has sold over 122.5 million units as of the end of 2022, despite a slowdown in the last nine months of the end — with Nintendo shifting 14.9 million during that period compared to 18.95 million for the same timespan in 2021.

Given the handhold console is now into its seventh year on the market, and it suffered through pandemic induced slowdowns due to shipping issues and chip shortages, this is a mighty and prolonged effort for a console that was a surprise success upon release in 2017, when many predicted that smartphone gaming would swamp the handhold market Nintendo has long dominated.

Nintendo has lowered its forecast again for 2023, however, it is worth noting that sales of the OLED Switch increased last year, while those of the Standard and Lite models fell. This may be an indication that Switch gamers are making the upgrade to the more powerful screen, meaning a whole generation of gamers may be in the market for a new model.

Sony’s PlayStation 2 is the best-selling game system overall with over 155 million units worldwide, with the Switch predecessor, the Nintendo DS sold 154 million.

Games like the forthcoming Zelda title, and the continued success of last year’s Pokemon Scarlet/Violet titles may see Nintendo move the 33 million needed to crack the top spot – unless of course Nintendo release its next console before then.